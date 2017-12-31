Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 8:30 am

Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolutions Revealed!

Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolutions Revealed!

Meghan Markle‘s former New Year‘s resolution from her former blog, The Tig, has been revealed!

The 36-year-old former Suits star wrote back on January 1, 2016 that she wants to, “Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year…The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.”

Meghan continued, “Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit,” Meghan concluded.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Good grief. I find her exhausting and try-hard, and yet for all her exhaustive try-hard-y-ness she’s still phenomenally boring. Just like her fiancee. They are truly cut from the same cloth. They say stuff and then you realize they really said nothing.