Nick Jonas' Brother Joe Supports Him at New Year's Eve Show!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 11:45 pm

Nick Jonas hits the stage to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 in the middle of Times Square on Sunday (December 31) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer performed three of his songs – the Golden Globe nominated track “Home” from the movie Ferdinand, as well as his hits “Close” and “Jealous.”

Nick‘s older brother Joe Jonas braved the freezing cold temperatures in the Big Apple that evening night to support his bro!

“A little NYC soundcheck. We’re just under 3 hours away from 2018 on the East Coast. Stay warm if you’re out there in Times Square and if you’re at home turn on your TV and tune-in to @NYRE!” Nick wrote on Twitter earlier that night.
Photos: Getty
