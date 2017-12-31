Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 5:16 pm

Nina Dobrev Is a Snow Bunny in Aspen

Nina Dobrev Is a Snow Bunny in Aspen

Nina Dobrev is keeping warm in the cold weather on Saturday (December ) in Aspen, Colo.

The 28-year-old actress wore head to toe white, with rainbow accents on her jacket and pants.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

“Snow bunnies ❄️🐰,” Nina tweeted that day with a photo of her two girlfriends and herself.

A couple days before, she stepped out in an all black outfit with furry brown boots.

Nina has been spending time in Aspen with a group of friends where they’ve been hanging out and hitting the slopes ahead of the New Year.
nina dobrev is a snow bunnie in aspen 01
nina dobrev is a snow bunnie in aspen 02
nina dobrev is a snow bunnie in aspen 03
nina dobrev is a snow bunnie in aspen 04
nina dobrev is a snow bunnie in aspen 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Nina Dobrev

