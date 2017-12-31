Nina Dobrev Is a Snow Bunny in Aspen
Nina Dobrev is keeping warm in the cold weather on Saturday (December ) in Aspen, Colo.
The 28-year-old actress wore head to toe white, with rainbow accents on her jacket and pants.
“Snow bunnies ❄️🐰,” Nina tweeted that day with a photo of her two girlfriends and herself.
A couple days before, she stepped out in an all black outfit with furry brown boots.
Nina has been spending time in Aspen with a group of friends where they’ve been hanging out and hitting the slopes ahead of the New Year.
Snow bunnies ❄️🐰 pic.twitter.com/HQcDZQfxTN
— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) December 31, 2017