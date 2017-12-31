Paris Jackson Gets Wind In Her Hair On Skateboard Ride

Paris Jackson takes her skateboard for a spin on Saturday (December 30) in Venice, Calif.

The 19-year-old model wore a pair of ripped jeans and a flowing cardigan for her ride.

The next day, Paris took to her Instagram stories page to post a couple of paparazzi photos of her skateboarding and captioned it, “how i cope with emotional breakdowns from acne.”

Paris also recently shared a couple images from her Vogue Brasil January 2018 cover shoot.

Earlier that week, Paris joined her brothers Prince and Blanket for a rare family photo.