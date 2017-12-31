Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:54 pm

Paris Jackson Gets Wind In Her Hair On Skateboard Ride

Paris Jackson Gets Wind In Her Hair On Skateboard Ride

Paris Jackson takes her skateboard for a spin on Saturday (December 30) in Venice, Calif.

The 19-year-old model wore a pair of ripped jeans and a flowing cardigan for her ride.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

The next day, Paris took to her Instagram stories page to post a couple of paparazzi photos of her skateboarding and captioned it, “how i cope with emotional breakdowns from acne.”

Paris also recently shared a couple images from her Vogue Brasil January 2018 cover shoot.

Earlier that week, Paris joined her brothers Prince and Blanket for a rare family photo.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson rides skateboard at venice beach 01
paris jackson rides skateboard at venice beach 02
paris jackson rides skateboard at venice beach 03
paris jackson rides skateboard at venice beach 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr