Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 10:04 pm

Paul McCartney & George Lucas Are Celebrating New Year's Eve Together!

Paul McCartney & George Lucas Are Celebrating New Year's Eve Together!

Two legendary guys are ringing in the new year together – Paul McCartney and George Lucas!

The 75-year-old former The Beatles singer and the 73-year-old Star Wars director were spotted having lunch with their families on Sunday afternoon (December 31) in St. Barts.

Paul‘s daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, was among those who joined the crew for the holiday meal.

“Happy New Year! Should auld acquaintance be forgot… I hope that everyone has a really brilliant New Year. And that all the things they wish for, happen, and that they have love and peace in all their relationships. Love Paul,” he tweeted that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
paul mccartney george lucas are celebrating new years eve 01
paul mccartney george lucas are celebrating new years eve 02
paul mccartney george lucas are celebrating new years eve 03
paul mccartney george lucas are celebrating new years eve 04
paul mccartney george lucas are celebrating new years eve 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, George Lucas, Paul McCartney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr