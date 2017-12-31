Paul McCartney & George Lucas Are Celebrating New Year's Eve Together!

Two legendary guys are ringing in the new year together – Paul McCartney and George Lucas!

The 75-year-old former The Beatles singer and the 73-year-old Star Wars director were spotted having lunch with their families on Sunday afternoon (December 31) in St. Barts.

Paul‘s daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, was among those who joined the crew for the holiday meal.

“Happy New Year! Should auld acquaintance be forgot… I hope that everyone has a really brilliant New Year. And that all the things they wish for, happen, and that they have love and peace in all their relationships. Love Paul,” he tweeted that day.