Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Has 'Nerves,' 'Anxiety,' & 'Excitement' for 'Everything New in 2018'

Khloe Kardashian posted her top 9 of 2017 on her Instagram, and also included a message about looking forward to 2018 and everything that is coming in the new year.

The 33-year-old reality star officially confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the month, and that confirmation pic made it into her top 9!

“2017 you’ve been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing! I have worked hard on being a positive person,” Khloe posted on Instagram. “I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let’s rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily 🙏🏽 but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!! Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!”