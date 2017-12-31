Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Doesn't Mind His New Year's Eve Gig!

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live in Times Square since the end of 2005 and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor doesn’t mind that he’ll be working at the stroke of midnight.

The 43-year-old television host hasn’t had someone to kiss at midnight for the past 12 years.

“Usually the person in closest proximity to me at midnight is the gentleman who holds the Steadicam,” Ryan recently told People. “The two of us lock eyes, and we’re the first to congratulate each other on the New Year.”

“[Shayna] is used to it, she’s bored of me and she’s fine with me doing it,” Ryan added. “She’s wonderful keeping up with my hectic schedule. … All is good!”

