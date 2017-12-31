Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 8:26 pm

Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Doesn't Mind His New Year's Eve Gig!

Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Doesn't Mind His New Year's Eve Gig!

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live in Times Square since the end of 2005 and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor doesn’t mind that he’ll be working at the stroke of midnight.

The 43-year-old television host hasn’t had someone to kiss at midnight for the past 12 years.

“Usually the person in closest proximity to me at midnight is the gentleman who holds the Steadicam,” Ryan recently told People. “The two of us lock eyes, and we’re the first to congratulate each other on the New Year.”

“[Shayna] is used to it, she’s bored of me and she’s fine with me doing it,” Ryan added. “She’s wonderful keeping up with my hectic schedule. … All is good!”

Check out photos of Ryan and Shayna in the gallery…

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 01
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 02
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 03
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 04
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 05
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 06
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 07
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 08
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 09
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 10
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 11
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 12
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 13
ryan seacrest girlfriend shayna taylor 14

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr