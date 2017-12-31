Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Rule Last Billboard 200 Chart of 2017

Taylor Swift is back at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with Reputation!

The singer sold 107k more albums for the week ending December 28.

Reputation is the first album to sit at number one for four weeks since The Weeknd‘s Starboy in February.

Coming in at number two was Taylor‘s BFF Ed Sheeran with ÷ (Divide). Ed is likely getting a boost in album sales since the releases of his “Perfect” duets.

Rounding out the top five on the chart was Travis Scott and Migos’ Quavo‘s new project Huncho Jack at number three with Jack Huncho, Eminem‘s Revival dropped to number four, and The Greatest Showman soundtrack boosted from 63 to number five.