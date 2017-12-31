Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 4:09 pm

Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Rule Last Billboard 200 Chart of 2017

Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Rule Last Billboard 200 Chart of 2017

Taylor Swift is back at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with Reputation!

The singer sold 107k more albums for the week ending December 28.

Reputation is the first album to sit at number one for four weeks since The Weeknd‘s Starboy in February.

Coming in at number two was Taylor‘s BFF Ed Sheeran with ÷ (Divide). Ed is likely getting a boost in album sales since the releases of his “Perfect” duets.

Rounding out the top five on the chart was Travis Scott and MigosQuavo‘s new project Huncho Jack at number three with Jack Huncho, Eminem‘s Revival dropped to number four, and The Greatest Showman soundtrack boosted from 63 to number five.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr