Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:28 pm

Twitter Loves Don Lemon's New Year's Eve Coverage for CNN!

Don Lemon is covering New Year’s Eve for CNN live from New Orleans with Brooke Baldwin are people are loving his work on Twitter!

The 51-year-old television personality went viral last year on NYE after he got his ear pierced on live TV and opened up about his relationship trouble.

Don appeared to have a little too much to drink last year and it appears he repeated it pretty early into the night this time.

Read a lot of tweets from people loving Don‘s coverage, and also check out pics of Don holding hands with his boyfriend a couple months ago!

Click inside for a lot more tweets…

