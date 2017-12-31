Twitter Loves Don Lemon's New Year's Eve Coverage for CNN!

Don Lemon is covering New Year’s Eve for CNN live from New Orleans with Brooke Baldwin are people are loving his work on Twitter!

The 51-year-old television personality went viral last year on NYE after he got his ear pierced on live TV and opened up about his relationship trouble.

Don appeared to have a little too much to drink last year and it appears he repeated it pretty early into the night this time.

Read a lot of tweets from people loving Don‘s coverage, and also check out pics of Don holding hands with his boyfriend a couple months ago!

The one thing I continually look forward to on NYE is watching @donlemon get absolutely WRECKED in New Orleans, and this year is no exception — marley (@mindcrusch) January 1, 2018 Drunken Don Lemon Watch 2017: Don Lemon interviewed a guy on how to properly cook crawlfish in New Orleans, said the secret ingredient was beer before downing a bottle, and told Anderson Cooper "Cash me outside, how bout dat?!" #CNNNYE #HappyNewYear — Shawn Cain (@SDCain) January 1, 2018

