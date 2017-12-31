Twitter Loves Don Lemon's New Year's Eve Coverage for CNN!
Don Lemon is covering New Year’s Eve for CNN live from New Orleans with Brooke Baldwin are people are loving his work on Twitter!
The 51-year-old television personality went viral last year on NYE after he got his ear pierced on live TV and opened up about his relationship trouble.
Don appeared to have a little too much to drink last year and it appears he repeated it pretty early into the night this time.
Read a lot of tweets from people loving Don‘s coverage, and also check out pics of Don holding hands with his boyfriend a couple months ago!
The one thing I continually look forward to on NYE is watching @donlemon get absolutely WRECKED in New Orleans, and this year is no exception
— marley (@mindcrusch) January 1, 2018
Drunken Don Lemon Watch 2017: Don Lemon interviewed a guy on how to properly cook crawlfish in New Orleans, said the secret ingredient was beer before downing a bottle, and told Anderson Cooper "Cash me outside, how bout dat?!" #CNNNYE #HappyNewYear
— Shawn Cain (@SDCain) January 1, 2018
Watching the antics @donlemon & @BrookeBCNN has become a New Year’s Eve tradition. It is the best part of the #CNNNYE broadcast!!
— Jonathan Wackrow (@JDWackrow) January 1, 2018
Some people are excited to see "drunk Don Lemon" I thought Don Lemon is always drunk.#CNNNYE #NewYear2018 #Andy
— MiniSpk🔘 (@MinistryofSpeak) January 1, 2018
Pretty sure nobody enjoys New Years Eve more than Don Lemon #CNNNYE
— Eric Tomik (@eric_tomik) January 1, 2018
How tipsy will Don Lemon get tonight?#CNNNYE#NewYearsEve2018
— LisetteInBlue💫 (@bookgirl8) January 1, 2018
Never change, @donlemon, never change.
— Mrs. Jackpots (@snowboots0615) January 1, 2018
Don Lemon is a New Years Eve Legend
— Hola Coquito! (@Moe_Be_Knowin) January 1, 2018
It's not allowed to be 2018 until Don Lemon gets black out drunk on live TV. These are the rules
— Adam (@ateman205) January 1, 2018
Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon are funny as hell and a good team on nye
— Brian Wisniewski (@brianwiz12) January 1, 2018
Somewhere in a @CNN production meeting on August, the following was said: "Guys, the most viral part of last year's show was Don Lemon getting shitfaced. Let's do that again." #CNNNYE
— Bernie Mack (@BernieMack) January 1, 2018
Staying in tonight watching @donlemon get tipsy in NOLA. It’s only 8:00CST. I want his job. #CNNNYE
— Monica Hoi-uh (@emjay4real) January 1, 2018
Just waiting for Don Lemon to get drunk on LIVE tv to save this show at this point #CNNNYE
— Samara™ (@MizzSamz) January 1, 2018
@CNN is lit tonight! 2 gays hosting! @donlemon and @BrookeBCNN drunk af in Nola. And a reporter in Denver high on a party bus…. Me, I’m sitting at home in front of the tv this year.
— JJAG (@jgarriot) January 1, 2018