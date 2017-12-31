What Time is Mariah Carey Performing on New Year's Eve 2018?

Mariah Carey is set to take the stage for the second year in a row during 2018′s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Last year, Mariah‘s performance went disastrously wrong when her earpiece malfunctioned and she couldn’t hear her music.

“I know everybody felt like, ‘That is not how we want the memory to live on.’ What is the memory we all want? I think it’s to have a crushing performance in Times Square,” host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Ryan Seacrest said in an interview. “I don’t know if the idea was hers or ours, but it’s a great idea, and so we’re happy to have her back.”

There are reports floating around that Mariah will be headlining the show again this year, which would mean she’d be performing closer to midnight, but no official time has been revealed just yet. Stay tuned as we find out more information, and check out the full list of performers here!

Tune in to see Mariah on New Year’s Rocking’ Eve on ABC.