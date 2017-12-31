Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Where is Kathy Griffin? CNN's New Year's Eve Now Co-Hosted By Andy Cohen

Where is Kathy Griffin? CNN's New Year's Eve Now Co-Hosted By Andy Cohen

Kathy Griffin was the longtime co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, but she was let go from the show back in May of 2017.

Earlier in the year, Kathy took part in a photo shoot where she beheaded a figure with the likeness of Donald Trump. CNN promptly let Kathy go after the extreme backlash.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen was announced as Kathy‘s replacement back in October, and he will be joining Anderson tonight.

Anderson and Andy will be hosting live on CNN beginning at 8 p.m. ET in New York City’s Times Square.
  • patrickdornoff

    this years broadcast should be good without that harpy of a woman andy is a great replacement

  • mark1702

    Kathy is one sick puppy.