Where is Kathy Griffin? CNN's New Year's Eve Now Co-Hosted By Andy Cohen

Kathy Griffin was the longtime co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, but she was let go from the show back in May of 2017.

Earlier in the year, Kathy took part in a photo shoot where she beheaded a figure with the likeness of Donald Trump. CNN promptly let Kathy go after the extreme backlash.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen was announced as Kathy‘s replacement back in October, and he will be joining Anderson tonight.

Anderson and Andy will be hosting live on CNN beginning at 8 p.m. ET in New York City’s Times Square.