Aaron Paul, Sophie Turner, & More Slam Logan Paul's Video in 'Suicide Forest'

People on Twitter, including actor Aaron Paul, are furious with YouTube star Logan Paul for a video that he posted showing a dead man’s body hanging in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.”

The former Breaking Bad actor, who is not related to the YouTuber despite having the same last name, said that Logan “disgusts” him and that he is “pure trash.”

Sophie Turner took to Twitter to slam Logan for even his apology, which she said was “self-praising.” She added, “You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.”

Read all of the tweets below.

Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell. Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018 @LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018 Logan Paul goes to ''suicide forest'': WoAH wE f0UNd ded GuY here!!!!! s0 cRaZy!

lEMme jUsT zOom in oN tHis F0r tHe Vl0g OK guYs seRiousLy , lEAve a like if yur sad to0.. — pewdiepie 💰 (@pewdiepie) January 2, 2018

