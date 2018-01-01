Aaron Paul, Sophie Turner, & More Slam Logan Paul's Video in 'Suicide Forest'

Top Stories
People on Twitter, including actor Aaron Paul, are furious with YouTube star Logan Paul for a video that he posted showing a dead man’s body hanging in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.”

The former Breaking Bad actor, who is not related to the YouTuber despite having the same last name, said that Logan “disgusts” him and that he is “pure trash.”

Sophie Turner took to Twitter to slam Logan for even his apology, which she said was “self-praising.” She added, “You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.”

Read all of the tweets below.

    “Japan has no history of Christianity”, says Wataru Nishida, a psychologist at Tokyo’s Temple University, “so here suicide is not a sin. In fact, some look at it as a way of taking responsibility.”