Aaron Paul, Sophie Turner, & More Slam Logan Paul's Video in 'Suicide Forest'
People on Twitter, including actor Aaron Paul, are furious with YouTube star Logan Paul for a video that he posted showing a dead man’s body hanging in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.”
The former Breaking Bad actor, who is not related to the YouTuber despite having the same last name, said that Logan “disgusts” him and that he is “pure trash.”
Sophie Turner took to Twitter to slam Logan for even his apology, which she said was “self-praising.” She added, “You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.”
Read all of the tweets below.
Dear @LoganPaul,
How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.
Ap
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018
@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018
Logan Paul goes to ''suicide forest'':
WoAH wE f0UNd ded GuY here!!!!!
s0 cRaZy!
lEMme jUsT zOom in oN tHis F0r tHe Vl0g
OK guYs seRiousLy , lEAve a like if yur sad to0..
— pewdiepie 💰 (@pewdiepie) January 2, 2018
Logan Paul doesn’t understand that
1 person ends their life every 40 seconds and that suicide is NEVER a joke
RT for someone who might need this:
SUICIDE HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255
— Berenabas (@BerenabasG) January 2, 2018
logan paul should’ve stopped filming the body when he realized it was a suicide, but instead he kept zooming in on the body and used it as clickbait, i’m so sick. suicide is a serious issue and trying to use it for views is disturbing and disgusting.
— ً (@joliyoongi) January 2, 2018
Excuse me, what the HELL did Logan Paul just do? Are you kidding me????????????????????
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 2, 2018
Just remember this. Before all the extended community outrage against Logan Paul’s “we found a dead body” video, there was a seemingly uncontested 550-600,000 likes on it.
His core audience doesn’t give a fuuuuuuck. Unless youtube does something, this doesn’t hurt him.
— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 2, 2018
Logan Paul is an amoral piece of shit who could not be less deserving of his platform. Fuck. If you need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 2, 2018
I cannot believe how beyond disrespectful this Logan Paul guy is filming and zooming in on a Japanese man who hung himself. So dehumanizing, utterly disgusted. Who in their right minds thinks this is okay? Using it in the thumbnail? Undefendable.
— Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) January 2, 2018
Making everyone talk about Logan Paul on Jan 1st 2018 is such a logan Paul thing to do
— Darius Benson (@MrLegenDarius) January 2, 2018
Dear Logan Paul,
As a mayor, I’ve had to deal with suicide in our community on more than one occasion. It’s horrific, and more education about mental illness and depression is needed, but there was absolutely no reason to use a victim as a prop on your vlog. Please take it down.
— Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) January 2, 2018
Just heard about this Logan Paul crap. What trash. Absolute human trash. It's disgusting that people like that make it to the top of Youtube. It's a shame we have to share a platform with people like this.
— the Game Chasers (@thegamechasers) January 2, 2018
Hey Logan Paul, You want to be the first social media billionaire? By exploiting the death of a troubled youth? Take a long hard look at what you are doing with your popularity young man. Find a mentor and perhaps log off for a moment. @LoganPaul #beahumanfirst
— Dr. Mike Varshavski (@RealDoctorMike) January 2, 2018
Can we start 2018 by removing all Logan Paul content from the internet?
— Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) January 2, 2018
so i make one video about my eating disorder and my entire channel is demonetized forever
but logan paul can show a dead body and make fun of suicide and go # 1 on trending 🤔
— danny (@epDannyEdge) January 2, 2018
Movie reviewers get their videos demonetized for no reason.
Logan Paul films the hanged body of a suicide victim and his channel is fine.@YouTube… are you for real?
— Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) January 2, 2018