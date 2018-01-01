Amy Winehouse's Dad Says Her Ghost Has Visited Him

It has been over six years since Amy Winehouse passed away and her dad Mitch is opening up about how he has been visited by his late daughter’s ghost.

Mitch says that Amy‘s ghost visits him at his home in Kent, England regularly.

“After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time,” he said in a new interview with The Sun.

“Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me,” Mitch added. “I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

Mitch says that Amy‘s ghosts appears more frequently around her birth, September 14.