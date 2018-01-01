Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 3:40 pm

Amy Winehouse's Dad Says Her Ghost Has Visited Him

Amy Winehouse's Dad Says Her Ghost Has Visited Him

It has been over six years since Amy Winehouse passed away and her dad Mitch is opening up about how he has been visited by his late daughter’s ghost.

Mitch says that Amy‘s ghost visits him at his home in Kent, England regularly.

“After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time,” he said in a new interview with The Sun.

“Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me,” Mitch added. “I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

Mitch says that Amy‘s ghosts appears more frequently around her birth, September 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 01
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 02
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 03
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 04
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 05
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 06
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 07
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 08
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 09
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 10
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 11
amy winehouse dad says her ghost has visited him 12

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Amy Winehouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    Wonder if her ghost is as ugly as she was in real life.

  • Ash

    Speaking ill of a dead woman. Classy.

  • 777

    Maybe she visited him and told him he should’ve sent her to rehab when everyone else tried to help her.