Mon, 01 January 2018 at 6:20 pm

Ariana Grande Teases Vocals from an Upcoming Song!

Ariana Grande Teases Vocals from an Upcoming Song!

Ariana Grande hasn’t released new music since her album Dangerous Woman back in 2016, but it seems 2018 will bring us some new tunes!

The 24-year-old singer teased a seemingly new song on Instagram on New Year’s Eve and it has fans going crazy.

“You can feel it, feel it,” it sounds like Ariana is singing with some humming in the background. She captioned the clip, “See you next year.”

Ariana previously teased in November 2016 that she was almost done with a new album.

“Oh yeah, and I’m almost done with an album… which is pretty crazy,” she told fans on Snapchat. “I didn’t mean to make an album, and I don’t know if it’s done at all, but I just have a bunch of songs that I really like. I’ve just been working and creating and inspired.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

