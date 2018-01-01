Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s First Kiss on 'The Bachelor' Goes To...

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains some spoilers from The Bachelor‘s season 22 premiere so beware before reading!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of the hit ABC franchise just begun and he kissed one of the 29 contestants near the beginning of the night.

Click inside for the spoilers…

When Brittany T. got her alone time with Arie during the cocktail party, she challenged him to a race in toy cars and said that the they would race for kiss. At the end of the race, a kiss indeed happened!

“We have our first kiss AND our first kiss reaction! 😘,” The Bachelor‘s Twitter account tweeted with a GIF of Brittany T. telling Bekah about the kiss.