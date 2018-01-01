Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 4:55 pm

Britney Spears Shares Sweet New Year's Message with Boyfriend Sam Asghari - Watch!

Britney Spears Shares Sweet New Year's Message with Boyfriend Sam Asghari - Watch!

Britney Spears is spending the first day of 2018 with her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (January 1) to share a sweet video of herself and her 23-year-old model beau cuddling and having some fun with filters.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“Are you excited about 2018?” Sam asks Britney which she excitedly responds with “yes.”

Sam then tells Britney she looks “beautiful” before she says “I love you” gives her man a sweet kiss on his forehead!

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari 🤷‍♀️👒🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr