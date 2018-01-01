Britney Spears Shares Sweet New Year's Message with Boyfriend Sam Asghari - Watch!

Britney Spears is spending the first day of 2018 with her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (January 1) to share a sweet video of herself and her 23-year-old model beau cuddling and having some fun with filters.

“Are you excited about 2018?” Sam asks Britney which she excitedly responds with “yes.”

Sam then tells Britney she looks “beautiful” before she says “I love you” gives her man a sweet kiss on his forehead!