BTS Performs on New Year's Eve 2018 Special - Watch Now!

BTS was one of the many performers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 and you can watch a clip of their performance right here!

While the performance didn’t happen live, it was pre-taped for the Hollywood party portion and aired on Sunday night (December 31).

The guys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – rocked out to two of their songs, including “DNA.”

If you’re still in the holiday spirit, then listen to the K-Pop group do a cover of “O Holy Night.”

