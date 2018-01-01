Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 12:58 am

BTS Performs on New Year's Eve 2018 Special - Watch Now!

BTS Performs on New Year's Eve 2018 Special - Watch Now!

BTS was one of the many performers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 and you can watch a clip of their performance right here!

While the performance didn’t happen live, it was pre-taped for the Hollywood party portion and aired on Sunday night (December 31).

The guys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – rocked out to two of their songs, including “DNA.”

If you’re still in the holiday spirit, then listen to the K-Pop group do a cover of “O Holy Night.”

45+ pictures inside of BTS performing on New Year’s Eve…

  • DsChubba

    It is heartbreaking to see BTS forced to perform when they are in mourning. The KPop industry is inexplicably demanding on such young souls.

    .

  • Elle Bangtan

    This performance was prerecorded around the time they were in the USA for the AMAs.