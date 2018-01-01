BTS Performs on New Year's Eve 2018 Special - Watch Now!
BTS was one of the many performers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 and you can watch a clip of their performance right here!
While the performance didn’t happen live, it was pre-taped for the Hollywood party portion and aired on Sunday night (December 31).
The guys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – rocked out to two of their songs, including “DNA.”
If you’re still in the holiday spirit, then listen to the K-Pop group do a cover of “O Holy Night.”
.@BTS_twt rolling into 2018 in style! #RockinEve #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/4F5xrZILGK
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 1, 2018
45+ pictures inside of BTS performing on New Year’s Eve…