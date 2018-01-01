Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 5:59 pm

Carrie Underwood Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face After Fall

Carrie Underwood Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face After Fall

Carrie Underwood still has a long road to recovery following her fall back in November.

Several weeks ago, the 34-year-old country star revealed that she fell off some steps at her house which required her needing surgery on her wrist, and she is revealing now that she is still healing from severe cuts to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” Carrie opened up in a post to her fan club members. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Carrie went on to share that the cuts were so bad that she needed “40 to 50 stitches” to her face after the fall.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” Carrie wrote. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

We’re wishing Carrie well and hope she makes a speedy recovery!
  • drew909

    geez i hope her husband doesnt beat her and she making up this story…

  • Jane Means

    What a dumb comment. She’s a beautiful, wholesome woman who is married to a real man. She wouldn’t be with someone who abused her.

  • wearing

    not that i think she’s being abused, but being a wholesome woman has nothing do to with whether you’re in an abusive relationship. It can happen to anyone because it usually happens so gradually

  • Amaranthus63

    I fell back last January and badly hurt my shoulder. One year later and I’m still in bad pain. Guess what….no one pushed me or beat me. I fell. Just like Carrie did. smh

  • persononhere

    but 40-50 stitches to the face? that is usually a result of much more than a simple fall. not saying the husband is abusive, but obviously she fell onto something (maybe glass?) that cut her face so much. she’s talking about looking very different and has been MIA for a few months now, so it wasn’t a simple little fall.

  • Casey C

    she could hve been holding something that she fell on, or sliced her face on the edge of a step or part of the porch. My dad hit his head on the edge of a radiator when he fell and broke three vertebrae in his neck, so a ‘simple’ fall can in fact do a LOT of damage