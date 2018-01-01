Carrie Underwood Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face After Fall

Carrie Underwood still has a long road to recovery following her fall back in November.

Several weeks ago, the 34-year-old country star revealed that she fell off some steps at her house which required her needing surgery on her wrist, and she is revealing now that she is still healing from severe cuts to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” Carrie opened up in a post to her fan club members. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Carrie went on to share that the cuts were so bad that she needed “40 to 50 stitches” to her face after the fall.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” Carrie wrote. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

We’re wishing Carrie well and hope she makes a speedy recovery!