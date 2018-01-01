Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:51 pm
Chrissy Teigen is Turning 'Cravings' into a Home Goods Empire
- Chrissy Teigen has reportedly filed paperwork to trademark the title of her first cookbook – Cravings – and is in the process of creating her own housewares products – TMZ
- Dakota Fanning hung out with a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills over the weekend – Just Jared Jr
- All the times Blue Ivy Carter slayed 2017 – Lainey Gossip
- Scott Disick & Sofia Richie rang in 2018 in Aspen – TooFab
- Jack Antonoff is opening up about Taylor Swift‘s songwriting process – MTV
- Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on what it’s really like being on Fixer Upper – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet