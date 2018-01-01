College Football Bowl Games & Playoffs Schedule 2018

January 1 is a huge day for college football and you can expect some really great match-ups happening throughout the day.

In total, there are five bowl games airing throughout the day today. A few of the games are doubling as playoff games.

The college football National Championship game will happen on January 8 – but we won’t know who is playing in that game until the end of the day today.

Happy New Year and enjoy the day of college football!

Click inside for the full list of college playoff bowl games on January 1…

Outback Bowl

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Jan. 1, 2018 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Peach Bowl

Auburn vs. UCF

Jan. 1, 2018 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame vs. LSU

Jan. 1, 2018 | 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl (College Football Semifinal Playoff)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

Jan. 1, 2018 | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl (College Football Semifinal Playoff)

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Jan. 1, 2018 | 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana