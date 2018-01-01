College Football Bowl Games & Playoffs Schedule 2018
January 1 is a huge day for college football and you can expect some really great match-ups happening throughout the day.
In total, there are five bowl games airing throughout the day today. A few of the games are doubling as playoff games.
The college football National Championship game will happen on January 8 – but we won’t know who is playing in that game until the end of the day today.
Happy New Year and enjoy the day of college football!
Outback Bowl
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Jan. 1, 2018 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Peach Bowl
Auburn vs. UCF
Jan. 1, 2018 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Citrus Bowl
Notre Dame vs. LSU
Jan. 1, 2018 | 1 p.m. ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl (College Football Semifinal Playoff)
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
Jan. 1, 2018 | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Sugar Bowl (College Football Semifinal Playoff)
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
Jan. 1, 2018 | 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana