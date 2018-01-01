Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 4:28 pm

Dave Chappelle Defends Louis C.K. Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Dave Chappelle Defends Louis C.K. Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Dave Chappelle is coming to Louis C.K.‘s defense amid his sexual assault scandal.

During the New Year’s Eve Netflix special The Bird Revelation, Dave called Louis‘ accusers “weak” for claiming his sexual misconduct kept them from pursuing a career in comedy.

“Louis was like the turning point. All these allegations were terrible — I shouldn’t say this — but his allegations were the only ones that made me laugh,” Dave said. “When you think about it, he’s jerking off — he’s surprising people. … I picture all the comics in comedy reading it like, ‘Word!’ It’s terrible, I’m sorry ladies, you’re right. At the same time, Jesus Christ, they took everything from Louis. It might be disproportionate, I can’t tell. This is where it’s hard to be man.”

Back in November Louis confirmed all the sexual assault allegations against him and ultimately lost his partnership with HBO.

“You think if Louis C.K. jerked off in front of Dr. [Martin Luther] King, he’d be like, ‘I can’t continue this movement? I’m sorry, but the freedom of black people must be stopped,” Dave went on. “I didn’t know this n—- was going to pull his dick out and jerk off like this. I thought we were going to get a couple of drinks and chill.’ Show business is just harder than that — them women sounded like, I hate to say it, they sounded weak. I know it sounds f—ed up and I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’ Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up the phone? How the hell are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams? I know Louis is wrong, I’m just saying, I’m held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are.”
Photos: Getty
