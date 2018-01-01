Top Stories
David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate New Year's Eve with Their Kids!

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate New Year's Eve with Their Kids!

David and Victoria Beckham pose for a family photo with their four kids while celebrating New Year’s Eve together!

The power couple was joined by their kids – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – while ringing in the new year in a tropical location.

David, Victoria, and Brooklyn all shared a bunch of photos on their Instagram accounts, which you can see in the gallery.

“Happy new year from US ❤️ @brooklynbeckham,” David wrote on his account. Victoria added, “Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X”
