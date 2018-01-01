Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 7:56 pm

Diddy Hosts a Star-Studded NYE Party at His Miami Home!

Diddy Hosts a Star-Studded NYE Party at His Miami Home!

Sean “Diddy” Combs rang in the new year with family and friends by his side for CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila hosted at his home on Sunday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by his longtime love Cassie, DJ Khaled, cute couple Halsey and G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Future, and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett and Gabourey Sidibe.

“Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family,” Diddy told the crowd at the party. “Cheers to the New Year! Let’s get it CÎROC the New Year!”
Just Jared on Facebook
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 01
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 02
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 03
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 04
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 05
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 06
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 07
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 08
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 09
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 10
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 11
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 12
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 13
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 14
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 15
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 16
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 17
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 18
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 19
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 20
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 21
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 22
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 23
diddy hosts a star studded nye party at his miami home 24

Photos: @Dunnie, Shareif Ziyadat
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Cassie, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Future, G-Eazy, Gabourey Sidibe, Halsey, Jussie Smollett, Sean Combs, Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr