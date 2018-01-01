Diddy Hosts a Star-Studded NYE Party at His Miami Home!

Sean “Diddy” Combs rang in the new year with family and friends by his side for CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila hosted at his home on Sunday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by his longtime love Cassie, DJ Khaled, cute couple Halsey and G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Future, and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett and Gabourey Sidibe.

“Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family,” Diddy told the crowd at the party. “Cheers to the New Year! Let’s get it CÎROC the New Year!”