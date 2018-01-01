Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 8:11 pm

Hailey Baldwin Starts the New Year in Her Bikini at the Beach!

Hailey Baldwin Starts the New Year in Her Bikini at the Beach!

Hailey Baldwin lounges by the beach in her bikini while celebrating the start of the new year on Monday (January 1) in Miami, Fla.

The 21-year-old model wore a pink bikini that matched her new pink hair!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey tweeted about one of her New Year’s resolutions the other day, which she has every year but always fails.

“each year one of my New Years resolutions is to stop talking with my hands so much and I’ve failed every year,” she wrote.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Hailey Baldwin

