Here's What Celebs Have Donated to the Time's Up Legal Fund

It has been so inspiring watching celebs from across Hollywood come together and unite the world in the Times Up movement to end sexual harassment in the workplace.

One of the main parts of the initiative is a legal defense fund that was created to help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace and encourage them to report it when it happens.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes have all stepped up with donations of $500,000 each! The donation amounts made by celebs are visible on the cause’s GoFundMe page.

Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey both donated $100,000 and donations of $50,000 were made by Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain.

JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath made a giant donation of $1,000,000 and Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation donated $2,000,000 to the cause.

You can donate now on GoFundMe. No amount is too small, so please give anything you have to spare!

Celebrity Donations (Listed in Alphabetical Order)

Uzo Aduba – $5,000

Jennifer Aniston – $500,000

Elizabeth Banks – $10,000

Ellen Barkin – $1,000

Kate Beckinsale – $1,000

Betsy Beers – $20,000

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake – $25,000

Cate Blanchett – $50,000

Emily Blunt – $5,000

Sophia Bush – $5,000

Jessica Capshaw – $25,000

Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation – $2,000,000

Jessica Chastain – $50,000

Jennifer Connelly – $1,000

Laverne Cox – $3,500

Geena Davis – $1,000

Viola Davis – $1,000

Rosario Dawson – $7,500

Zoey Deutch – $1,500

Laura Dern – $1,000

Ava DuVernay – $2,500

Jennifer Ehle – $1,000

Megan Ellison – $50,000

Vera Farmiga – $7,500

America Ferrera – $15,000

Jane Fonda – $10,000

Jennifer Garner – $10,000

Greta Gerwig – $3,000

Danai Gurira – $5,000

Maggie Gyllenhaal – $5,000

Chelsea Handler – $25,000 (from two donations)

Laura Harrier – $1,000

Anne Hathaway – $25,000

Christina Hendricks – $500

Kate Hudson – $10,000

Felicity Huffman – $2,000

Abbi Jacobson – $1,000

Patty Jenkins – $1,000

Kendall Jenner – $1,000

Scarlett Johansson – $20,000

Dakota Johnson – $5,000

Rashida Jones – $10,000

Ashley Judd – $1,000

Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg Foundation – $250,000

Kathleen Kennedy – $250,000

Aja Naomi King – $1,000

Keira Knightley – $10,000

Zoe Kravitz – $1,000

Evangeline Lilly – $5,000

Blake Lively – $25,000

Eva Longoria – $10,000

Courtney Love – $5,000

Katie Lowes – $500

Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams – $1,000,000

Debra Messing – $20,000

Julianne Moore – $10,000

Chloe Moretz – $500

Megan Mullally – $10,000

Olivia Munn – $5,000

Kathy Najimy – $1,000

Gwyneth Paltrow – $1,000

Amy Poehler – $10,000

Natalie Portman – $50,000

Carrie Preston – $1,000

Dee Rees – $10,000

Shonda Rhimes – $500,000

Tracee Ellis Ross – $5,000

Zoe Saldana – $10,000

Sheryl Sandberg – $25,000

Susan Sarandon – $10,000

Amy Schumer – $10,000

Gabourey Sidibe – $500

Jenny Slate – $500

Caterina Scorsone – $3,000

Amanda Seyfried – $5,000

Frankie Shaw – $1,500

Alia Shawkat – $2,000

Amy Sherman-Palladino – $2,500

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – $1,000

Jill Soloway – $2,500

Phillipa Soo – $1,000

Octavia Spencer – $1,000

Darby Stanchfield – $1,000

Emma Stone – $50,000

Meryl Streep – $500,000

Taylor Swift – $100,000

Amber Tamblyn – $1,000

Tessa Thompson – $5,000

Uma Thurman – $2,500

Marisa Tomei – $1,000

Gabrielle Union – $5,000

Alicia Vikander – $10,000

Kerry Washington – $10,000

Lena Waithe – $1,500

Chandra Wilson – $10,000

Oprah Winfrey – $100,000

Reese Witherspoon – $500,000

Evan Rachel Wood – $1,000

Constance Wu – $2,000

COMPANIES

Creative Artists Agency – $2,000,000

ICM Partners – $1,000,000

Paradigm Talent Agency – $500,000

United Talent Agency – $1,000,000

William Morris Endeavor – $1,000,000