Here's What Celebs Have Donated to the Time's Up Legal Fund
It has been so inspiring watching celebs from across Hollywood come together and unite the world in the Times Up movement to end sexual harassment in the workplace.
One of the main parts of the initiative is a legal defense fund that was created to help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace and encourage them to report it when it happens.
Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes have all stepped up with donations of $500,000 each! The donation amounts made by celebs are visible on the cause’s GoFundMe page.
Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey both donated $100,000 and donations of $50,000 were made by Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain.
JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath made a giant donation of $1,000,000 and Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation donated $2,000,000 to the cause.
You can donate now on GoFundMe. No amount is too small, so please give anything you have to spare!
Celebrity Donations (Listed in Alphabetical Order)
Uzo Aduba – $5,000
Jennifer Aniston – $500,000
Elizabeth Banks – $10,000
Ellen Barkin – $1,000
Kate Beckinsale – $1,000
Betsy Beers – $20,000
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake – $25,000
Cate Blanchett – $50,000
Emily Blunt – $5,000
Sophia Bush – $5,000
Jessica Capshaw – $25,000
Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation – $2,000,000
Jessica Chastain – $50,000
Jennifer Connelly – $1,000
Laverne Cox – $3,500
Geena Davis – $1,000
Viola Davis – $1,000
Rosario Dawson – $7,500
Zoey Deutch – $1,500
Laura Dern – $1,000
Ava DuVernay – $2,500
Jennifer Ehle – $1,000
Megan Ellison – $50,000
Vera Farmiga – $7,500
America Ferrera – $15,000
Jane Fonda – $10,000
Jennifer Garner – $10,000
Greta Gerwig – $3,000
Danai Gurira – $5,000
Maggie Gyllenhaal – $5,000
Chelsea Handler – $25,000 (from two donations)
Laura Harrier – $1,000
Anne Hathaway – $25,000
Christina Hendricks – $500
Kate Hudson – $10,000
Felicity Huffman – $2,000
Abbi Jacobson – $1,000
Patty Jenkins – $1,000
Kendall Jenner – $1,000
Scarlett Johansson – $20,000
Dakota Johnson – $5,000
Rashida Jones – $10,000
Ashley Judd – $1,000
Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg Foundation – $250,000
Kathleen Kennedy – $250,000
Aja Naomi King – $1,000
Keira Knightley – $10,000
Zoe Kravitz – $1,000
Evangeline Lilly – $5,000
Blake Lively – $25,000
Eva Longoria – $10,000
Courtney Love – $5,000
Katie Lowes – $500
Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams – $1,000,000
Debra Messing – $20,000
Julianne Moore – $10,000
Chloe Moretz – $500
Megan Mullally – $10,000
Olivia Munn – $5,000
Kathy Najimy – $1,000
Gwyneth Paltrow – $1,000
Amy Poehler – $10,000
Natalie Portman – $50,000
Carrie Preston – $1,000
Dee Rees – $10,000
Shonda Rhimes – $500,000
Tracee Ellis Ross – $5,000
Zoe Saldana – $10,000
Sheryl Sandberg – $25,000
Susan Sarandon – $10,000
Amy Schumer – $10,000
Gabourey Sidibe – $500
Jenny Slate – $500
Caterina Scorsone – $3,000
Amanda Seyfried – $5,000
Frankie Shaw – $1,500
Alia Shawkat – $2,000
Amy Sherman-Palladino – $2,500
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – $1,000
Jill Soloway – $2,500
Phillipa Soo – $1,000
Octavia Spencer – $1,000
Darby Stanchfield – $1,000
Emma Stone – $50,000
Meryl Streep – $500,000
Taylor Swift – $100,000
Amber Tamblyn – $1,000
Tessa Thompson – $5,000
Uma Thurman – $2,500
Marisa Tomei – $1,000
Gabrielle Union – $5,000
Alicia Vikander – $10,000
Kerry Washington – $10,000
Lena Waithe – $1,500
Chandra Wilson – $10,000
Oprah Winfrey – $100,000
Reese Witherspoon – $500,000
Evan Rachel Wood – $1,000
Constance Wu – $2,000
COMPANIES
Creative Artists Agency – $2,000,000
ICM Partners – $1,000,000
Paradigm Talent Agency – $500,000
United Talent Agency – $1,000,000
William Morris Endeavor – $1,000,000