Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 7:32 pm

Here's What Happened on Arie's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Here's What Happened on Arie's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be making his debut as The Bachelor tonight, but this isn’t his first time on the franchise!

The 36-year-old race car driver, who was born in the Netherlands, was a contestant on season eight of The Bachelorette back in 2012.

Emily Maynard was the suitress that season and Arie made it all the way to the final two, where he was not given the final rose. Emily knew before going on her final date with Arie that she wasn’t going to pick him, so she sent him home before it and he was heartbroken.

Arie was so upset about being eliminated at the end that he flew to Emily‘s hometown in North Carolina after production had wrapped in hopes of seeing her, he revealed on After The Final Rose. After he arrived in town, he regretted his decision and decided to leave his diary on Emily‘s doorstep instead of seeing her in person. She didn’t want to read it and returned it to him on special.

Make sure to tune in for Arie‘s season of The Bachelor and meet all 29 of the ladies vying for his love!
Just Jared on Facebook
arie luyendyk the bachelor photos 01
arie luyendyk the bachelor photos 02
arie luyendyk the bachelor photos 03
arie luyendyk the bachelor photos 04
arie luyendyk the bachelor photos 05

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr