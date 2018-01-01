Here's What Happened on Arie's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be making his debut as The Bachelor tonight, but this isn’t his first time on the franchise!

The 36-year-old race car driver, who was born in the Netherlands, was a contestant on season eight of The Bachelorette back in 2012.

Emily Maynard was the suitress that season and Arie made it all the way to the final two, where he was not given the final rose. Emily knew before going on her final date with Arie that she wasn’t going to pick him, so she sent him home before it and he was heartbroken.

Arie was so upset about being eliminated at the end that he flew to Emily‘s hometown in North Carolina after production had wrapped in hopes of seeing her, he revealed on After The Final Rose. After he arrived in town, he regretted his decision and decided to leave his diary on Emily‘s doorstep instead of seeing her in person. She didn’t want to read it and returned it to him on special.

Make sure to tune in for Arie‘s season of The Bachelor and meet all 29 of the ladies vying for his love!