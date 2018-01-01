Hilary Duff Rings 2018 with Boyfriend Matthew Koma!

Hilary Duff is celebrating 2018 with her boyfriend Matthew Koma!

The 30-year-old Younger actress and her 30-year-old rocker boyfriend both took to their Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to share a couple of cute photos and posts of them ringing in 2018 together.

Leading up to NYE, the couple headed off to Arizona to celebrate the holiday and spent the day checking out the canyons before the night’s big event.

Check out Hilary‘s cute post of the two of them together below!