Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 12:12 am

HQ's New Year's Eve Game Goes Wrong, Scott Rogowsky Ad Libs Through Countdown

HQ's New Year's Eve Game Goes Wrong, Scott Rogowsky Ad Libs Through Countdown

The new game show app HQ experienced a meltdown during its special New Year’s Eve round and host Scott Rogowsky was left having to ad lib through the fail.

The round was teased all night long and Scott even made an appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 alongside Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, where he played a mock question with the hosts.

During the failed round, the first question wouldn’t show up for the hundreds of thousands of people who tuned in. The answer was “fidget spinner” and Scott went on and on about the little gadget while waiting to see who got the question right. The only thing is, no one was able to enter an answer!

Scott read the second question about “Salt Bae,” but no one was able to see that question either. The game was then scrapped and Scott instead counted down to midnight. The round, with a record high prize of $18,000, was rescheduled to 12:30am ET. He also said that players would be getting extra lives for the mess-up!
Just Jared on Facebook
hq scott rogowsky new years eve fail

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, HQ, Scott Rogowsky

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • plez

    LOL nothing like live tv.