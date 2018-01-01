Julianne Hough Shares Tons of Photos From NYE with Husband Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough and hubby Brooks Laich are celebrating their first New Years Eve together as a married couple!

The 29-year-old dancing pro and the 34-year-old hockey player hosted a huge New Years celebration for their friends – including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his pregnant wife Lauren.

“Couldn’t be happier to ring in the new year and share such a happy 2017 year together! Marriage, US, and a Baby – @glassofwhiskey and @laurenpaul8 -!! Can’t wait to see what 2018 and the rest of our lives look like!! #idahobabiesforlife,’ Julianne captioned the below photo of herself and Brooks with Aaron and Lauren.

