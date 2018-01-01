Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 9:59 am

Julianne Hough Shares Tons of Photos From NYE with Husband Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough Shares Tons of Photos From NYE with Husband Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough and hubby Brooks Laich are celebrating their first New Years Eve together as a married couple!

The 29-year-old dancing pro and the 34-year-old hockey player hosted a huge New Years celebration for their friends – including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his pregnant wife Lauren.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

“Couldn’t be happier to ring in the new year and share such a happy 2017 year together! Marriage, US, and a Baby – @glassofwhiskey and @laurenpaul8 -!! Can’t wait to see what 2018 and the rest of our lives look like!! #idahobabiesforlife,’ Julianne captioned the below photo of herself and Brooks with Aaron and Lauren.

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

See more photos from Julianne‘s NYE party in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 01
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 02
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 03
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 04
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 05
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 06
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 07
julianne hough shares tons of photos from nye with husband brooks laich 08

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Aaron Paul, Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough, Lauren Parsekian, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr