Kathy Griffin Sends Fans a New Year's Eve Message

Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show so she wasn’t able to appear alongside Anderson Cooper tonight in Times Square, but she still made sure to send a message to fans.

“Thank you for all the kind tweets. Happy New Year! KG,” the comedian wrote on Twitter.

Kathy also shared a video of her and mom Maggie playing with her two dogs.

“Please enjoy a personal message from Maggie, puppies and I. I sincerely want to thank all of you who have stuck by me with support, especially since May 30th. You guys have kept me going. I want you to have a better, if not great year ahead,” she tweeted.

Kathy was fired after she posed for a photo in which she held a bloody replica of Donald Trump‘s head.