Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:05 am

Kathy Griffin Sends Fans a New Year's Eve Message

Kathy Griffin Sends Fans a New Year's Eve Message

Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show so she wasn’t able to appear alongside Anderson Cooper tonight in Times Square, but she still made sure to send a message to fans.

“Thank you for all the kind tweets. Happy New Year! KG,” the comedian wrote on Twitter.

Kathy also shared a video of her and mom Maggie playing with her two dogs.

“Please enjoy a personal message from Maggie, puppies and I. I sincerely want to thank all of you who have stuck by me with support, especially since May 30th. You guys have kept me going. I want you to have a better, if not great year ahead,” she tweeted.

Kathy was fired after she posed for a photo in which she held a bloody replica of Donald Trump‘s head.
Photos: Getty
  • Hugh1

    Was looking forward to Griffin and Cooper on CNN this New Year’s eve, but Griffin made a stupid mistake and she was fired for a joke gone wrong. CNN was both unfair and dumb and hopefully Griffin will return next year.

  • Xzamilloh

    I heard and Andy and Anderson were hard to watch, so hopefully they change gears. Or she gives them the middle finger

  • ewe …

    Happy new year. Kathy Griffin takes care of her mother and that is most respectable. Bravo Kathy!!! Andy Cohen sucked and anderson cooper is a bore.

  • Nakisha


  • dtowndeb

    i hope CNN comes to their senses and brings back Kathy Griffin! I like Anderson Cooper on New Years Eve but the show needs Kathy Back. Andy Cohen was just boring!!!

  • dtowndeb

    all the things Donald Chump has said a and done this past year and CNN decides to fire Kathy Griffin? She is a comedian … she tells or makes jokes. Did Donald Chump get “fired” for talking in a bus with Billy Bush? I hope she is back next year with Anderson Cooper

  • lindamariecull

    Her joke? Not funny. Her firing? Now that was funny! She is a low class pig.

  • Gabriel Powers

    If it makes you feel better, I’m certain CNN would have fired Donald Trump if they only had that power.

  • Gabriel Powers

    Did all six or seven of her fans get the message?

  • bh

    OMG – last night’s show with the 2 Andy’s was painful to watch. Please bring back Kathy Griffin.