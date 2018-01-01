Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:47 pm
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Celebrated New Year's Eve Together!
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rang in the new year together last night!
While a lot of their friends, including Hailey Baldwin, were in Miami for New Year’s Eve, the two models decided to stay in Los Angeles.
“new year, same us,” Kendall captioned the below Instagram photo of them lounging on matching vintage cars.
Bella was spotted arriving for the Dave Chappelle and John Mayer show at The Forum that evening, and since Kendall is a big fan of Dave‘s, it’s very likely she was there as well!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner
Sponsored Links by ZergNet