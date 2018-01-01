Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:47 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Celebrated New Year's Eve Together!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Celebrated New Year's Eve Together!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rang in the new year together last night!

While a lot of their friends, including Hailey Baldwin, were in Miami for New Year’s Eve, the two models decided to stay in Los Angeles.

“new year, same us,” Kendall captioned the below Instagram photo of them lounging on matching vintage cars.

Bella was spotted arriving for the Dave Chappelle and John Mayer show at The Forum that evening, and since Kendall is a big fan of Dave‘s, it’s very likely she was there as well!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr