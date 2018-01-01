Lindsay Lohan Admits She's 'Made Mistakes' in NYE Message (Video)

Lindsay Lohan has a message for all of her fans heading into 2018.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share a video where she talks about her “mistakes” and reveals she’s looking forward to an “amazing year.”

“Hi, it’s Lindsay Lohan. Happy New Year 2018. God bless everyone in the world,” Lindsay starts. “I’m really grateful for everything that’s happened in my life. Everyone makes mistakes, but, you know, we have to live and learn, and I’m really looking forward to what’s next in 2018.”

Lindsay also recently tried to stay positive after being bit by a snake as she lives been living in the Middle East for the past year.

“This year is gonna be an amazing year for me,” Lindsay continued in the vid. “We have new, incredible things that we’re doing with Saudi Arabia and women empowerment and I just want to thank all the supporters that have been there for me in my whole life. God bless everyone.”