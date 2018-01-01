Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 1:38 am

Yep, that actually happened – Maria Menounos got married live on television on New Year’s Eve in the middle of New York City’s Times Square!

The 39-year-old television personality tied the knot with her partner of 20 years, Keven Undergaro, on Sunday night (December 31) just before the stroke of midnight.

Steve Harvey officiated the wedding during Fox’s special and Maria surprised her parents with the news of the nuptials that night.

Maria is wearing a Pronovias wedding gown.

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” Maria told People. “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect.”

  • shoes4life

    Congratulations!

  • Nancy

    Tacky, just like her.