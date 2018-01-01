Mariah Carey Sings Live on New Year's Eve 2018, Redeems Herself!

Mariah Carey belts out a song while performing live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night (December 31) in New Year City.

The 47-year-old entertainer returned to Times Square to redeem herself after last year’s fail, and she did exactly that!

Mariah gave triumphant performances of her songs “Vision of Love” and “Hero,” and she even joked about the moment being a “disaster” in between the songs as she couldn’t find her cup of tea.

After the show, Mariah did end up finding the tea!