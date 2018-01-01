Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 3:49 pm

Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Chiseled Abs on New Year's Day!

Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Chiseled Abs on New Year's Day!

Mark Wahlberg is kicking off 2018 by showing off his super hot body!

The 46-year-old actor flaunted his chiseled six pack as he sun tanned shirtless at the beach with a few friends on Monday afternoon (January 1) in Barbados.

Mark and his family have been on the tropical island for the past few days as they celebrated the end of 2017.

On New Year’s Eve, Mark took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife Rhea.

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Shirtless

