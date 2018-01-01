Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 4:32 am

Matt Bomer & Husband Simon Halls Snap a New Year's Eve Pic!

Matt Bomer & Husband Simon Halls Snap a New Year's Eve Pic!

Matt Bomer and his husband Simon Halls pose for a cute photo while ringing in the new year together on Sunday (December 31).

The 40-year-old actor and the 53-year-old publicist are seen looking dapper in their suits while blowing New Year’s Eve horns.

“Happy New Year from the Bomer-Halls fam. May 2018 be a year where we all connect, listen, grow, Love, and come together more than ever before. Have fun responsibly and use a car service if need be. See you in 2018!” Matt captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on

Photos: Instagram
  • GFW

    See, now this is why coming to these sites can be a mistake. Not that I begrudge Matt, a man I don’t know, his happinessm, but I had no idea he was a homosexual. I guess it explains the lack of chemistry between him and all his female co-stars.