Matt Bomer & Husband Simon Halls Snap a New Year's Eve Pic!

Matt Bomer and his husband Simon Halls pose for a cute photo while ringing in the new year together on Sunday (December 31).

The 40-year-old actor and the 53-year-old publicist are seen looking dapper in their suits while blowing New Year’s Eve horns.

“Happy New Year from the Bomer-Halls fam. May 2018 be a year where we all connect, listen, grow, Love, and come together more than ever before. Have fun responsibly and use a car service if need be. See you in 2018!” Matt captioned the photo on his Instagram account.