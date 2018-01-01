Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018

Natalie Portman Joins Instagram to Support Time's Up Initiative

Natalie Portman Joins Instagram to Support Time's Up Initiative

Natalie Portman has officially joined social media to have a public venue to speak out in support of the Time’s Up initiative, a movement launched by 300 women in Hollywood to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Oscar-winning actress’ husband Benjamin Millepied confirmed on his verified account that @nportmanofficial on Instagram is indeed an official account.

“TIME’S UP(@timesupnow), a movement born today. My wife Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial on Instagram as of today) is one of its founders,” Benjamin wrote.

Natalie added, “Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment or abuse. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund.”
