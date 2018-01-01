Natalie Portman Joins Instagram to Support Time's Up Initiative

Natalie Portman has officially joined social media to have a public venue to speak out in support of the Time’s Up initiative, a movement launched by 300 women in Hollywood to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Oscar-winning actress’ husband Benjamin Millepied confirmed on his verified account that @nportmanofficial on Instagram is indeed an official account.

“TIME’S UP(@timesupnow), a movement born today. My wife Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial on Instagram as of today) is one of its founders,” Benjamin wrote.

Natalie added, “Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment or abuse. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund.”