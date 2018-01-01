Natasha Bedingfield Welcomes a Baby Boy on New Year's Eve!

Natasha Bedingfield has some great news – she ended 2017 by welcoming her first child into the world!

The 36-year-old singer and her husband Matt Robinson welcomed a baby boy at the end of the year.

“Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever!” Natasha captioned an Instagram photo featuring her in a hospital bed while holding a cup of coffee with “mum” written on it.

Natasha and Matt have been married since 2009. Congrats to them on this amazing news!