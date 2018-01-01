Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 10:14 pm

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Shows Dakota Johnson Fighting for Her Life (Video)

A brand new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed debuted during the season premiere of The Bachelor tonight and it features a lot of new footage!

In the new trailer, we see Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in a fight for her life in a battle against her deranged stalker Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson, no relation!).

We are also treated to several shirtless shots of Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, plus a tease that Ana is pregnant!

Watch the new trailer below and make sure to see the movie in theaters on February 8.


Fifty Shades Freed – Mrs. Grey Will See You Now

40+ stills inside from the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer…

Photos: Universal Pictures
Arielle Kebbel, Brant Daugherty, Dakota Johnson, Eric Johnson (Actor), Fifty Shades Freed, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger

