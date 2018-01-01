New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Shows Dakota Johnson Fighting for Her Life (Video)

A brand new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed debuted during the season premiere of The Bachelor tonight and it features a lot of new footage!

In the new trailer, we see Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in a fight for her life in a battle against her deranged stalker Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson, no relation!).

We are also treated to several shirtless shots of Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, plus a tease that Ana is pregnant!

Watch the new trailer below and make sure to see the movie in theaters on February 8.



Fifty Shades Freed – Mrs. Grey Will See You Now

40+ stills inside from the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer…