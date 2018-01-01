'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

The 22nd season of The Bachelor is premiering TONIGHT (January 1) and you can meet all 29 of the women who will be vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart right here.

Arie, 36, was previously a suitor on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette and the producers surprised everyone when he was announced as the next star of The Bachelor.

Something interesting about the contestants is that there are four women with the name Lauren. It sure is going to be confusing!

Make sure to tune in to watch Arie‘s search for true love and follow along with our coverage all season long.

