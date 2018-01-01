Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 10:26 pm

The Bachelor 2018: Top 21 Contestants Revealed (Spoilers)

The Bachelor 2018: Top 21 Contestants Revealed (Spoilers)

The first night of The Bachelor‘s 22nd season just wrapped up and a rose ceremony revealed who Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose to be in his Top 21.

The season began with 29 contestants and eight women were eliminated on night one.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was cut first!

The preview for the upcoming episodes showed that we are in store for plenty of drama this season, as if we expected anything less from the beloved ABC franchise. Make sure to tune in on Monday nights!

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 21 contestants…
Photos: ABC
  • Christin


