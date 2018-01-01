Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2018 at 9:45 pm

The Bachelor's Arie Gives First Impression Rose to [Spoiler]

The Bachelor's Arie Gives First Impression Rose to [Spoiler]

SPOILER ALERT – The identity of the first impression rose recipient on The Bachelor is revealed in this post!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave out the first impression rose on the season premiere of The Bachelor to someone that likely is going to become the villain this time around.

The rose went to the woman who grabbed Arie first during the cocktail party and she later interrupted another woman’s time with him so she could have more time.

Click inside to find out who got the rose…

“Tonight has been amazing and you have made me feel so confident,” Arie told Chelsea when grabbing her to give her the rose. “Even though you haven’t shared that much, I want you to open up and know that I’m here for you.”

DO YOU THINK Chelsea deserved to get the first impression rose?
