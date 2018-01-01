Mon, 01 January 2018 at 5:24 pm
Travis Scott Celebrates NYE in Miami Without Kylie Jenner
- Travis Scott rang in 2018 performing at a party in Miami as his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner celebrated in California – TMZ
- Troye Sivan has new music in the works – Just Jared Jr
- A reporter smoked weed live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast – DListed
- There are so many big events happening in 2018! – TooFab
- Mike Pence‘s gay neighbors don’t want him in Aspen – Towleroad
- Becky G is opening up about an intimate family secret – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Travis Scott
Sponsored Links by ZergNet