Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Mariah Carey hit the stage for a performance of two songs on 2018 New Year’s Eve and she totally redeemed herself after last year’s fail.

The 47-year-old entertainer sang “Vision of Love” and “Hero” live in the middle of Times Square and in between the songs, she jokingly called the performance a disaster after her tea was displaced.

Mariah still sounded great and was definitely singing live throughout the performance, despite it feeling like below zero degrees with the wind chill in New York City.

People on Twitter are saying that if Mariah can sing in the cold without her hot tea, then we can make it through 2018!

Read below to see how Twitter reacted to the performance!

If Mariah Carey can make it through that performance without her hot tea, then I can make it through another year — jaden (@jadenalana) January 1, 2018 Mariah Carey proved for the billionth time why she’s one of the greatest voices to ever touch a mic. “Mariah Carey can’t sing anymore” jokes are null and void and will be left in 2017 pic.twitter.com/RXiCs5HYjz — reggie (@1942bs) January 1, 2018

Click inside to read a lot more tweets…