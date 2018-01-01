Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!
Mariah Carey hit the stage for a performance of two songs on 2018 New Year’s Eve and she totally redeemed herself after last year’s fail.
The 47-year-old entertainer sang “Vision of Love” and “Hero” live in the middle of Times Square and in between the songs, she jokingly called the performance a disaster after her tea was displaced.
Mariah still sounded great and was definitely singing live throughout the performance, despite it feeling like below zero degrees with the wind chill in New York City.
People on Twitter are saying that if Mariah can sing in the cold without her hot tea, then we can make it through 2018!
Read below to see how Twitter reacted to the performance!
If Mariah Carey can make it through that performance without her hot tea, then I can make it through another year
— jaden (@jadenalana) January 1, 2018
Mariah Carey proved for the billionth time why she’s one of the greatest voices to ever touch a mic. “Mariah Carey can’t sing anymore” jokes are null and void and will be left in 2017 pic.twitter.com/RXiCs5HYjz
— reggie (@1942bs) January 1, 2018
Click inside to read a lot more tweets…
on my second bottle of champagne and okay if mariah carey can rough it without her hot tea then I can get through another year of this bullshit
— sometimes (@daftpunkplaying) January 1, 2018
brb took a break from the bar just to say mariah is doing great + looks amazing. if you disagree your mattress is on the floor + you need to get some rest before that 9-5 tomorrow. those mcgriddles won’t defrost themselves.
— ً (@sexpulp) January 1, 2018
Petition to make Mariah Carey asking for hot tea the first meme of 2018
— Brianna (@bri_rutledge) January 1, 2018
If Mariah Carey’s performance is an indicator of how 2018 is going to be, it’s going to be rough around the edges, slightly pained, but ultimately better than last year.
— C. Glen Williams (@DoctorHu) January 1, 2018
If Mariah Carey can perform on New Years again after last year, then you can do anything you believe. Happy New Year, and may 2018 be great for everybody!
— Paul Palumbo (@paulumbo) January 1, 2018
Mariah done did it in -7° weather! She’s still the legend she’s always been! She did exactly what she had to do. pic.twitter.com/ywu1yzFIVg
— EMANUEL (@blingspice) January 1, 2018
I’m so proud of Mariah Carey. the COURAGE it took to even step foot on that stage after being humiliated last year and to SING like this? she’s truly a legend and THAT bitch, we will always stan and support a REAL bitch.
— ً (@hosthetic) January 1, 2018
A rocky start but she pulled through with grace and dignity, demanding tea. Mariah is all of us in 2018.
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 1, 2018
The Mariah Carey NYE performance is the groundhog that decides whether the next year is gonna be good or not
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) January 1, 2018
MARIAH the legend CAREY is singing in what feels like -7° weather and y'all WILL appreciate these raw vocals! Happy New Year! 🎉
— . (@analchanteuse) January 1, 2018
honestly, best way to sum up 2017:
“They told me I would get my hot tea. What a disaster.”
-Mariah Carey
— Diana (@dmincolla) January 1, 2018