Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 12:29 am

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Mariah Carey hit the stage for a performance of two songs on 2018 New Year’s Eve and she totally redeemed herself after last year’s fail.

The 47-year-old entertainer sang “Vision of Love” and “Hero” live in the middle of Times Square and in between the songs, she jokingly called the performance a disaster after her tea was displaced.

Mariah still sounded great and was definitely singing live throughout the performance, despite it feeling like below zero degrees with the wind chill in New York City.

People on Twitter are saying that if Mariah can sing in the cold without her hot tea, then we can make it through 2018!

Read below to see how Twitter reacted to the performance!

Click inside to read a lot more tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey new years eve performance 01
mariah carey new years eve performance 02
mariah carey new years eve performance 03
mariah carey new years eve performance 04
mariah carey new years eve performance 05

Photos: Getty, Film Magic
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Cynthia Foxe

    poor old mariah
    can barely lip sync her ass thru it

  • chaz

    She did amazing.

  • jh7058622

    There was 0 lip syncing but keep trying hater.

  • Nakisha


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da64d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsNewsOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da64luuuus

  • Selvi

    Watch Lake Alice only on this web site : 5moviesbegin.blogspot.com

  • Juan Cocco

    THAT WAS FANTASTIC

  • plez

    Those high notes don’t come as easy as they use to for Mariah. She should be congratulated for doing 100 percent better than last year but let’s not pretend it was perfect.