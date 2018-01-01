Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 8:59 am

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Share a Romantic NYE Together!

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Share a Romantic NYE Together!

Vanessa Hudgens spent New Year’s Eve with the ones she loves the most!

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a couple of posts from her night of celebrating.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

In one post, Vanessa clinks wine glasses with 22-year-old sister Stella Hudgens before sharing a super romantic shot of herself and longtime love Austin Butler staring lovingly at each other.

Before her night was over, Vanessa share another shot of herself cuddled up with her adorable pooch Darla.
