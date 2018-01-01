Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 4:12 am

Watch Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Kiss at Midnight on New Year's Eve!

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West share a kiss at the stroke of midnight while celebrating New Year’s Eve on Sunday (December 31).

The married couple gathered with a bunch of friends, including Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Kid Cudi, and many others.

Kim and Kourtney‘s pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian was in Cleveland for the holiday, where she joined her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his friends at a club to ring in the new year.

Watch a video from Kim‘s Snapchat below!
