Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 9:55 pm

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from night one of The Bachelor!!!

Eight women were sent home by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on night one of The Bachelor season 22 and we are down to 21 contestants.

During the night, the first kiss was given out early on and the first impression rose went to someone who likely is going to become this season’s villain.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home…

Photos: ABC
