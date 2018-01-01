Will Smith Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniersary with 'Queen' Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating 20 years of marriage!

The 49-year-old Bright actor took to Instagram on Sunday (December 31) to share a super sweet and romantic note to the 46-year-old Girls Trip star.

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since. . Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be,” Will started his post.

“I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities,” Will continued. “I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. . Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”