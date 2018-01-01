YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes for Video Filmed in 'Japanese Suicide Forest'

Logan Paul is being slammed for a new video he posted on YouTube, in which he found a dead man’s body hanging in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.” He was visiting Aokigahara, a forest at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan.

The 22-year-old YouTube star, who has over 15 million subscribers, put the video up on New Year’s Eve and included a disclaimer about seeking help if you are dealing with depression. He then said to his viewers, “This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel. I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history.”

In the video, the man’s body is blurred completely from a distance, but when they get closer, only his face was blurred. Logan can be heard asking the body, “Yo are you alive? Are you f–king with us?” The man’s “purple hands” are also noted.

Logan has since deleted the video from his channel and released an apology Twitter.

Logan Paul’s Apology Letter

Where do I begin…

Let’s start with this -

I’m sorry.

This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.

I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,” I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am.

I do this sh*t every day. I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.

I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility… for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.

I love everyone. I believe in people. I’m out here. Peace #Logang4Life