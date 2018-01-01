Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 10:40 pm

YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes for Video Filmed in 'Japanese Suicide Forest'

YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes for Video Filmed in 'Japanese Suicide Forest'

Logan Paul is being slammed for a new video he posted on YouTube, in which he found a dead man’s body hanging in the “Japanese Suicide Forest.” He was visiting Aokigahara, a forest at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan.

The 22-year-old YouTube star, who has over 15 million subscribers, put the video up on New Year’s Eve and included a disclaimer about seeking help if you are dealing with depression. He then said to his viewers, “This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel. I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history.”

In the video, the man’s body is blurred completely from a distance, but when they get closer, only his face was blurred. Logan can be heard asking the body, “Yo are you alive? Are you f–king with us?” The man’s “purple hands” are also noted.

Logan has since deleted the video from his channel and released an apology Twitter.

Click inside to read the lengthy apology letter…

Logan Paul’s Apology Letter

Where do I begin…

Let’s start with this -
I’m sorry.

This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.

I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,” I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am.

I do this sh*t every day. I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.

I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility… for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.

I love everyone. I believe in people. I’m out here. Peace #Logang4Life

Just Jared on Facebook
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 01
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 02
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 03
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 04
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 05
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 06
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 07
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 08
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 09
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 10
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 11
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 12
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 13
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 14
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 15
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 16
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 17
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 18
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 19
logan paul apologizes for youtube video in japanese suicide forest 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Logan Paul

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Joy

    What a disgusting, soulless piece of crap.

  • Daisy

    This wasnt a real apology.

  • GroundControl500

    I never heard of this guy umtil recently and all I can say is he is just a douche. Who are the fools who waste time following him and think he’s funny?

  • GroundControl500

    You’re not going to get one from a narcissist. It’s all about him. He’s a child.

  • Arx

    This is disgusting and this is only making him more famous.

  • plez

    Reality stars/Youtubers are the worse. Especially the ones who are young and have gotten rich without really working hard.

  • mercurywoodrose

    hes not giving me any more hope that the social media generation is not a school for sociopathy.

  • Chris Azar

    Lololololol you are funny hahahahhaha if u dont know him then dont talk. He is more famous, better, and doesnt judge at anything before he knows unlike u

  • Christin


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da44d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsCodeOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da44luus

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    This backlash is only giving him the attention he craves. I never heard of this guy in my life until I read this post. I could have happily gone on living without ever knowing this puke-face attention seeker took an inappropriate video of a suicide victim. So, there you go, JJ — you just gave this asshole lots of exposure he doesn’t deserve.

  • Kat

    How does one think putting a picture of a dead body on the internet is ever okay ? Its not, unless you are a journalist reporting on war or something its not.
    Youtubers are the worst really, the famewhoring is x10000000 with them.