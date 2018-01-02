Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio looks like she’s having an amazing time in Brazil!

The 36-year-old supermodel was spotted hanging out by the beach on Tuesday (January 2 ) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra looked stunning in a flowery bikini, paired with a large sun hat and sunglasses, as she splashed around in the ocean. She’s been staying in Brazil for the holidays with her family.

“May 2018 be full of prosperity, infinite possibilities of love, freedom and happiness! I hope we become more and more aware of our spirituality, our connection with nature and Mother Earth. I wish 2018 will be full of meaning and choices aligned with what we really are!” she wrote on Instagram.